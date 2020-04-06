Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.63. 11,263,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,077. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock worth $24,084,100 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

