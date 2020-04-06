Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.68 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 253,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,800.00%.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

