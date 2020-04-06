Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Chairman Norman S. Matthews Acquires 28,300 Shares

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $481,383.00.

Norman S. Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Norman S. Matthews bought 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00.

Childrens Place stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.59. 36,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,831. Childrens Place Inc has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $223.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Childrens Place by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

