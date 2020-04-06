Chiliz (CHZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.85 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $31.32 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.02641380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00204727 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,138,626 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.