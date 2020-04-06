Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Chimpion token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005926 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $359,110.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.99 or 0.02601944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00206734 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

