China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHL shares. New Street Research upgraded China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,282,000 after acquiring an additional 870,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,397,000 after acquiring an additional 767,317 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,937,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,118,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 177,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $27,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CHL stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. China Mobile has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $50.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.04%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

