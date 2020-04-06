China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.85

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

China Yuchai International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. China Yuchai International has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect China Yuchai International to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

CYD stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $384.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.58.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $2.90. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $814.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYD shares. ValuEngine lowered China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

