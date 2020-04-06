China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) & Superior Industries International (OTCMKTS:SUP) Critical Comparison

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Superior Industries International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Zenix Auto International and Superior Industries International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Industries International 0 3 1 0 2.25

Superior Industries International has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 264.58%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Volatility and Risk

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Superior Industries International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.03 -$1.16 million N/A N/A Superior Industries International $1.37 billion 0.02 -$97.03 million ($0.45) -2.84

China Zenix Auto International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Industries International.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -1.72% -1.84% -1.24% Superior Industries International -7.04% 6.00% 1.44%

Summary

Superior Industries International beats China Zenix Auto International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. Superior Industries International, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

