Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH traded up $7.33 on Monday, hitting $61.48. 20,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

