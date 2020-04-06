Christopher Gerard Sells 750 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $133,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,390,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $124,267.50.

Shares of AMED opened at $176.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.34. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $106.65 and a twelve month high of $202.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Amedisys by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amedisys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

