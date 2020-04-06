Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Chromia has a market cap of $2.58 million and $891,752.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.02650765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00205915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034505 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 279,376,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,027,753 tokens.

The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

