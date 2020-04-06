Chrono.tech Price Tops $0.89 on Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00012335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $633,021.36 and $35,132.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.23 or 0.04846113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00065922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037501 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews.

Chrono.tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

