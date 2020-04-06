Chronobank (TIME) Price Hits $1.06

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Chronobank has a market cap of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.02587485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00202737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars.

