ChronoCoin Market Cap Reaches $5.61 Million (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $11,131.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

