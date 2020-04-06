Chronologic (DAY) Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market cap of $122,165.44 and approximately $545.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02635352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00205810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,231,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,564 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

