Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $7.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,910. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.33. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

