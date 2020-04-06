Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $131.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB opened at $102.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,754,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.