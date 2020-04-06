Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.25.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of CHDN traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 38,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.30. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,017. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 in the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

