CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) PT Lowered to $16.00

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CI Financial stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 25,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.