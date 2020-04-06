Cimarex Energy (XEC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

3/26/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

3/24/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/23/2020 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/19/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

3/16/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

3/10/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/9/2020 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $106.00.

3/3/2020 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 116,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 37,512 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 114,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

