Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.17.

CINF stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,638. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $340,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 211,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

