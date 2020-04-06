Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cinedigm an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.32. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

