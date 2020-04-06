Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,591 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.24% of Cinemark worth $49,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $982.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.16%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Several research firms have commented on CNK. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at $47,263,978.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.