Cintas (CTAS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/31/2020 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cintas delivered better-than-expected results with earnings and sales surprises of 6.9% and 0.8%, respectively, in third-quarter fiscal 2020. The top line witnessed growth of 7.6% from the year-ago quarter, which was primarily driven by robust organic sales. Improved product offerings, solid customer base and effective implementation of the enterprise resource planning system will likely benefit the company in the long run. Also, it stands to gain from the G&K Services buyout. However, over the past year, Cintas’ shares have underperformed the industry. Escalating costs and operating expenses hurt Cintas’ margins and profitability. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations. In addition, the company is exposed to market risks as it procures raw materials from a wide variety of domestic and international suppliers.”

3/21/2020 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – Cintas had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Cintas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/15/2020 – Cintas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

CTAS stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

