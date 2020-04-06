Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Cintas stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.76. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $797,000. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.7% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

