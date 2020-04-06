Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Raymond James

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after buying an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after buying an additional 743,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.