Citigroup Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €30.00 Price Target

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price target from stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.19 ($47.90).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

