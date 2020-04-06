Citigroup Cuts Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target to $8.00

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s previous close.

QRTEA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,126. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $17.55.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,869,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,486,000 after buying an additional 1,021,031 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,996,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,979,000 after buying an additional 833,543 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 4,998,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,137,000 after purchasing an additional 278,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,165 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

