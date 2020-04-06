Citigroup Cuts Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Price Target to $33.50

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $46.50 to $33.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 247.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $493.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.11 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 82.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $11,839,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 179,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

