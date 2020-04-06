Citigroup Cuts United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $51.00

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. United Continental has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Continental will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United Continental during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

