Citigroup Initiates Coverage on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

ADT has been the topic of several other research reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

ADT opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. ADT has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.07.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,420,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,679,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth approximately $34,375,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of ADT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 631,310,605 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,958,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

