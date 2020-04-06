Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RGLXY remained flat at $$3.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. RTL GRP SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

About RTL GRP SA/ADR

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

