Citigroup Trims Copa (NYSE:CPA) Target Price to

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Santander upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of CPA stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $36.05. 10,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,957. Copa has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.93.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. Copa had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.12%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,147,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Copa by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Copa by 465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 32,602 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Copa by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 78,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

