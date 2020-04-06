Citigroup Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $60.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Etsy from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

ETSY opened at $38.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $230,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $45,343,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $21,153,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

