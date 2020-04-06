Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.80% of Citizens worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citizens by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Citizens by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Citizens by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $271.85 million, a P/E ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 0.51. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

