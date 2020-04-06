Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $280,083,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after buying an additional 574,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after buying an additional 335,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $140,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.89. 1,847,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

