Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $141.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.10. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $146.40.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $704,464.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,842.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,067 shares of company stock worth $7,740,414. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $280,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 335,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $140,439,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

