Clams Price Up 21.5% Over Last Week (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Clams has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Clams has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $20.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00004054 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex and Bitsane.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014207 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,691,267 coins and its circulating supply is 4,065,287 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitsane, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

