CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 7,670 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 2.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 512,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,481,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.98. 122,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.73. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

