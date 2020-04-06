CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 2.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded up $4.23 on Monday, reaching $47.63. 321,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,004,797. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $74.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,949. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from to in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

