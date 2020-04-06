CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.46% of National Presto Industries worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after buying an additional 59,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

National Presto Industries stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.20. 18,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,575. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. National Presto Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

