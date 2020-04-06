CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 617,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $8.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,717. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

