CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.45 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,527 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 3.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 44,170 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.77. 48,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Loop Capital downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,885 shares of company stock valued at $804,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

