CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 170,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,586. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

