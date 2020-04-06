CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $11.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.29. 58,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.89. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $361.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.46.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

