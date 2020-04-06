CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up approximately 1.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.91% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OEC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $382.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,287.50. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,850 shares of company stock worth $184,862.

OEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

