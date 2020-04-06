CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $8.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,713,899. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

