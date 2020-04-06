CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.0% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.07.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,164 shares of company stock valued at $17,408,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $9.94 on Monday, reaching $164.12. 17,666,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,799,788. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.25. The company has a market cap of $456.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

