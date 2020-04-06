CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of CM traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,366. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

