CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after buying an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after buying an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,069 shares of company stock worth $24,292,341. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,362,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,232,032. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

